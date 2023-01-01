Sarah Michelle Gellar compares painful dental surgery to childbirth

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared the results of her recent dental surgery.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 46, shared a selfie of her flashing a big toothy smile to her 4.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday and revealed her recent surgery was more painful than having a child.

"Last month, after years of being what is known as an aggressive brusher, I had to have dental surgery," the actor captioned the post. "A gum graft to be specific. Now I've had natural child birth, and this surgery took me down."

She added, "So now to be smiling this big... is a big deal. That's all. Oh and take it from me, brush gently."

The Cruel Intentions star's fans took to the comments section to share compliments and thank Sarah for her advice.

"Your recovery scarred me enough to replace my medium brush with a soft one (also, you look amazing)," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, her former Buffy co-star David Boreanaz referred to their vampire show as he quipped, "Nice Fangs."

Sarah shares daughter Charlotte, 14, and son Rocky, 11, with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.