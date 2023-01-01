Kelsey Grammer 'delighted' over Frasier revival

Kelsey Grammer has become emotional while talking about his love for Frasier.

In an exclusive clip obtained by People, the 68-year-old actor became teary while speaking about the character in front of a studio audience during a live taping for the upcoming sitcom's revival.

"I'm delighted you're here. I can't tell you how grateful I am that you're here and how grateful we are that we have a chance to do this for you again," he told the audience.

"I am very excited about what we're doing, this new group of people that you can fall in love with and get to know. We've been working so hard at this thing and it's been quite a while, and I think we've done something quite lovely."

While choking up, Kelsey added, "My love for this character is very sweet. I wish you this!"

The Emmy-winning actor is set to reprise his role as Frasier Crane in the upcoming Paramount+ Frasier revival, premiering on 12 October.

Kelsey originally starred as the psychiatrist in the NBC sitcom, Frasier, from 1993 to 2004.