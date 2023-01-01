Paris Hilton's memoir to be adapted into TV series

A television series based on Paris Hilton's memoir is reportedly in the works.

The series will be an adaptation of the 42-year-old socialite's book, Paris: The Memoir, which she released earlier this year.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the independent film company A24 won the rights to option Hilton's memoir in a six-figure deal.

Hilton will executive produce the series for her 11:11 Media banner alongside actress siblings Dakota and Elle Fanning for Lewellen Pictures and David Bernad for Middle Child Pictures.

Hilton's memoir, published in March, focused on her life as heiress to the Hilton Hotels empire and detailed her struggles as a troubled teen and how she was treated in the media in the 2000s.

"I wrote this book in an effort to understand my place in a watershed moment: the technology renaissance, the age of influencers," Hilton stated in a description of the memoir. "I focused on key aspects of my life that led to what I am most proud of - how my power was taken away from me and how I took it back, how I built a thriving business, a marriage and a family."

She added, "There are so many young women who need to hear this story. I don't want them to learn from my mistakes; I want them to stop hating themselves for their own mistakes."

No actors or writers are attached to the biopic project as yet.