Suki Waterhouse ended 'bout of celibacy' after meeting Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has revealed that she ended her six-month "bout of celibacy" after meeting Robert Pattinson.

During a recent appearance on the Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast hosted by Gillian Sagansky, the 31-year-old singer/actress shared that she had taken a "bout of celibacy" for six months before meeting the Twilight star.

"I've been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year, that was pretty bad," the Daisy Jones & The Six actress admitted. "But it turned out to be brilliant because I took it like a bout of celibacy."

Suki continued, "It's just something about taking away the chaos of receiving attention, having to deal with it and texting people and getting those lurches of excitement. It turned out to be great. I got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself - then I ended up meeting my boyfriend."

The Bad Batch actress added, "It felt extra special in a way."

Elsewhere in the interview, Suki opened up about moving in with The Batman actor.

"It doesn't feel like that much of a crazy thing. And I'm very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it," she shared. "He kind of thinks it's like, charming. So I'm very lucky for that."

The British stars began dating in 2018 and moved in together earlier this year.

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him. Then he'll come out for a couple of days," Suki said of Robert in an interview with The Times in February. "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."