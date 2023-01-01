Phoebe Dynevor has 'always' had a 'rebellious spirit'

Phoebe Dynevor has revealed that she has "always" had a "rebellious spirit".

During an interview with Elle, the Bridgerton star admitted that she "probably" made people feel "uncomfortable" with her obsession with finding out the truth.

"I always had this really rebellious spirit and I didn't quite know what to do with it. I questioned everything. I would question my teachers," the 28-year-old told the outlet. "I think I probably made people feel uncomfortable with my obsession with knowing the truth."

Phoebe then noted that a character she had portrayed in a school play when she was 17, the Greek heroine Antigone, gave her an outlet for her rebellious energy.

"Antigone is such an outspoken character - she's pushing back against the system - and suddenly I was like, 'There's an outlet for this,' and it's like my whole world aligned," she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Phoebe, who is the daughter of long-time Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and screenwriter Tim Dynevor, acknowledged that she began her flourishing career in a privileged position.

"I was on sets as a child. I got to see it firsthand from a really young age. So there's a lot of privilege in that," she shared.

Phoebe landed her first professional acting role in the BBC drama Waterloo Road when she was 14 years old.

The actress's latest film, Fair Play, is streaming on Netflix now.