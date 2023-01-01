Will Ferrell crashes frat party to act as guest DJ

Will Ferrell crashed a frat party over the weekend to perform as a DJ.

During the University of Southern California's Trojans Family Weekend, the actor, 56, crashed a tailgate party where he hilariously performed as a guest DJ.

In a video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, the Step Brothers star could be seen sporting a USC jacket, a backwards cap, headphones and sunglasses. As part of his set, he played songs including Survivor's Eye of the Tiger and Jay-Z and Kanye West's N****s in Paris.

The Daddy's Home actor attended the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity tailgate party ahead of USC's football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

Will graduated from USC in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in sports information. Additionally, his son Magnus, 19, who can be seen standing behind his father in the TikTok video, is in his sophomore year at the university.

This is not the first time the actor has returned to his alma mater. In 2017 he delivered a commencement speech and in 2018 he and his wife, Viveca Paulin, contributed to funding the first full scholarship for the women's soccer team.