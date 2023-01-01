Caitlyn Jenner 'so proud' to be Kim Kardashian's 'stepdad'

Caitlyn Jenner has made sure Kim Kardashian knows how proud she is to be her "stepdad" in a public declaration of love.

Before her 2015 transition, Caitlyn was known as Bruce Jenner - an Olympian who was married to Kim's mother Kris Jenner for 22 years.

Together they raised Kris's children from her first marriage to the late attorney Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob. The couple also went on to welcome Kendall and Kylie Jenner together before their divorce.

Following SKIMS creator Kim's shout-out to Caitlyn made on the family show The Kardashians, the 73-year-old television personality reciprocated the love.

"@kimkardashian I am so proud to be your step dad - always have been, always will be. I promised your father and I've tried my best to keep that promise and I love you to the moon and back. Always so proud of you. Love you," she wrote on Instagram after Kim's message aired.

She also shared a clip of what Kim said. When a producer commented off camera "(Kim), you strike me as a kind of person who, before you're ready to take the step, you take the step," the 42-year-old beauty mogul recognised Caitlyn's influence.

"That's something that my stepdad taught me. And she said to me something that really stuck with me," Kim replied.