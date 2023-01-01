Jamie Lynn Spears denies dad Jamie is living with her

Jamie Lynn Spears has confirmed her father Jamie Spears has not moved in with her following a recent health scare.

In an Instagram Stories, the television personality indirectly responded to a rumour claiming her dad was staying in her family’s Louisiana guest house.

“Literally, outside of work, the only ppl I see are the ppl I live with, & that only includes the hubs, Ivey, Maddie, 2 dogs, & 1 cat. Lolz (sic),” she wrote, alongside the unattributed quote: “Nothing is more peaceful than not having an interest in anyone.”

She shares daughter Ivey, five, with husband Jamie Watson and 15-year-old Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge.

The previous day, Jamie Lynn, 32, poked fun at herself being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars last week, during the dancing competition's second week. She captioned a video of a woman teaching hip-hop, “After only 2 weeks on a dance show.”

While Daily Mail reported that the Spears patriarch had moved in following an unspecified health issue, Page Six claimed he was recovering in an outpatient facility specialising in infectious disease. He was previously hospitalised for a life-threatening colon rupture in 2019.