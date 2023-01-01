Rebecca Loos addresses resurfaced David Beckham affair claims

David Beckham’s former personal assistant Rebecca Loos has addressed resurfaced affair rumours.

In a recent Instagram post, the PA-turned-yoga-instructor reacted to criticism she received on social media after newly-released Netflix docuseries Beckham highlighted her alleged affair with the soccer star.

She captioned a photo of herself in a yoga pose “Letting go and finding strength in the mountains of life”.

Later, Rebecca responded to followers in the comments section.

“Some of the comments on here are disgusting!!! Stay strong,” one wrote. “You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family which unlike others doesn’t have to fill the gaps by getting Netflix involved!”

Rebecca replied: “Thank you. (I) am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can.”

Rumours first arose about their supposed infidelity in 2003 when Rebecca worked alongside the sportsman when he was playing for Real Madrid. She spoke out in detail about the alleged affair the following year in a bombshell newspaper exclusive.

David denied the dalliance at the time, saying he was “very happily married” with two children. His then-statement added: “There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts.”