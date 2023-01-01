John Cena considers leaving WWE following SAG-AFTRA strike

John Cena has considered leaving the WWE after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

During a press conference for WWE Fastlane, the wrestler and actor indicated that he may retire from wrestling once the ongoing Hollywood actors' strike wraps.

John explained that it would negatively impact the people around him if he were to get injured in the ring while working as an actor.

"I've made it clear that you can't do both because of the liability insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that's very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something were to happen to me," the 46-year-old explained, via Deadline. "Yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it, I can't even talk about the project because of the strike, but we're in the middle of it."

He continued, "As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. I don't control any of that. I'm crossing my fingers and I hope we can find a resolve everyone is happy with.

"For right now, I feel this is the best way I can help. To come back home to my family."

John, who made his WWE debut in June 2002, began his acting career in 2006 with the action thriller The Marine. He has since acted in films such as The Suicide Squad, Fast X and Barbie.