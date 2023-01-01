Daniel Radcliffe admits he finds parenthood 'terrifying'

Daniel Radcliffe has confessed that he finds certain parts of parenthood "terrifying".

During a new interview with E! News, the Harry Potter star opened up about becoming a first-time father to his son, whom he and his long-term girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed earlier this year.

"It's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about and that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life," Daniel, 34, told the outlet candidly. "So, you know, that's intimidating."

It was reported that the actor and Erin, 39, welcomed their son in April this year. Daniel confirmed the exciting news that they had become parents to a baby boy in early July.

While talking to E! News, the British star noted that fatherhood can be both challenging and "pretty cool".

"The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life and then you wake up in the morning and go over to them and they turn around and smile and you're like, I don't care about any of the things you just did,'" he shared. "That's pretty cool."

Daniel and Erin, also an actor, were spotted with their newborn in July as they headed out to the picket line in support of the ongoing actor's strike.

The new parents met back in 2012 while working on the set of the indie film Kill Your Darlings. They have been together ever since.