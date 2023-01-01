Caitlyn Jenner 'stayed out of' Kim Kardashian sex tape drama

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her involvement in Kim Kardashian's sex tape release.

While appearing in the Sky docuseries House of Kardashian, the reality star was asked what she knew about her step-daughter's infamous 2007 sex tape.

Caitlyn, 73, recalled her reaction at the time being, "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is and I'm gonna go to the golf course."

Kim began dating singer Ray J before finalising her divorce with Damon Thomas in 2003. The singer reportedly created a sex tape featuring himself and Kim that year, and allegedly leaked it online in 2007. As a result of the tape, Kim was catapulted into the spotlight.

"To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it. Kris never talked to me about it," Caitlyn continued of the incident in her interview, referring to her ex-wife and Kim's mother Kris Jenner. "I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don't know what happened, why it happened."

When asked whether Kris and Kim worked together to release the tape via Ray J, Caitlyn replied, "I have no idea. I never, ever once had that conversation - or did I want to have that conversation."