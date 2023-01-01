Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas speak out after reaching temporary custody agreement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have spoken out after reaching a temporary custody agreement.

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, have shared a joint statement addressing the temporary agreement regarding the custody of their daughters, Willa, three, and Delphine, 15 months.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," the pair said in a statement.

The agreement came after four days of mediation in New York.

According to court documents relating to the case obtained by multiple outlets, Sophie and Joe will each get two weeks with their daughters until January 2024, when they then expect to "amicably" formalise the arrangement as well as their divorce.

Willa and Delphine will also be able to travel anywhere in the U.K. and the U.S.

The mediation followed weeks after the Game of Thrones star sued the Jonas Brothers singer for wrongful retention, accusing him of withholding their daughter's passports and not allowing them to return to England, Sophie's home country.

Soon after the actress filed her complaint, Joe released a statement denying her claims.

Joe filed for divorce on 5 September after four years of marriage. The filing stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."