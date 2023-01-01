Jada Pinkett Smith admits she and Will Smith were separated for six years before Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted that she and Will Smith are still figuring out their marriage.

During a new interview with People, the talk show host opened up about her marriage to the King Richard star.

"We're still figuring it out," Jada, 52, said of their marriage.

The actress revealed that she and Will had been separated for six years before the Oscars in 2022, which saw the I Am Legend actor, 55, slap comedian Chris Rock after he joked about Jada's shaved head.

"We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together," she said. "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

Jada then stated that she has learned a lot from her three children, Jaden, 25, Willow, 22, and Trey, 30.

"My children, they're little gurus. They've taught me a deep sense of self-acceptance," she shared. "They love every part of me."

Jada continued, "The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their dad. And it's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love. And then there's, to be the recipient of that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jada addressed the infamous Oscars slap.

"I thought, 'This is a skit,'" the Girls Trip actress said. "I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him."

She continued, "It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn't a skit."

The Hollywood duo tied the knot in 1997.