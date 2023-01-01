Mary Lou Retton 'still fighting' pneumonia

Mary Lou Retton's daughter Shayla Kelley Schrepfer has updated fans on the Olympian's condition.

In a Wednesday Instagram video, Shayla provided an update on her mother's health.

"She's still fighting," Shayla said. "It's going to be a day by day process, and we hope that you guys will respect her boundaries as we want to keep the details between her and our family right now."

The Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast has been hospitalised with a rare form of pneumonia and taken to an intensive care unit (ICU), Shayla's sister McKenna Lane Kelley confirmed on Tuesday.

Assuring fans that Mary, 55, was receiving care from "the best of the best", Shayla continued in her video, "My sisters and I are overwhelmed. We didn't even realise that there are so many people out there that love her just as much as we do."

A fundraiser for Mary's medical bills has already surpassed its $50,000 (£40,600) goal.

Shayla concluded, "It's been a really hard time for our family and so just seeing that people love her like that and showing her that support has meant the world to us and to her."

The retired gymnast is best known for winning a gold medal, as well as two silver and two bronze, at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.