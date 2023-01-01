Bruce Willis 'not totally verbal' due to dementia

Bruce Willis's Moonlighting collaborator Glenn Gordon Caron has discussed the actor's decline.

While speaking to The New York Post for an interview this week, the Moonlighting creator recalled trying to visit the show's star each month since Bruce's aphasia and dementia diagnoses.

"I'm not always quite that good but I try and I do talk to him and his wife (Emma Heming Willis) and I have a casual relationship with his three older children," Glenn told the outlet. "I have tried very hard to stay in his life."

The actor was first diagnosed in March 2022. Glenn revealed that Bruce's ability to communicate has taken a sharp decline since then.

"The thing that makes (his disease) so mind-blowing is (that) if you've ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he," the producer said. "He loved life and... just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest."

Describing Bruce as if he was "seeing life through a screen door", Glenn continued, "My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am."

He added, "He's not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader - he didn't want anyone to know that - and he's not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he's still Bruce...

"When you're with him you know that he's Bruce and you're grateful that he's there... but the joie de vivre is gone."

Before Bruce's condition worsened, Glenn told him that Moonlighting had been acquired by Hulu.

"I know he's really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can't tell me that," Glenn concluded. "When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he's excited."