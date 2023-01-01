Phoebe Dynevor gave Fair Play director 'chills' with improvised scream

Phoebe Dynevor gave the cast and crew on Fair Play "chills" with her improvised scream at the end of a fight scene.

In the new thriller, the Bridgerton actress and Alden Ehrenreich play engaged hedge fund analysts whose relationship is pushed to the brink when they compete for a promotion.

Writer/director Chloe Domont told ELLE magazine that one of the highlights of the shoot was when Dynevor surprised the cast and crew by going off-script and adding a guttural scream to a fight scene.

"Hearing her roar was one of my favorite days on set ever. I didn't ask her to do that. She did that. She went there. Everyone had chills," Domont recalled. "She brought vulnerability and the fierceness, the complexity, the duality of wanting to love someone and hurt them at the same time with one look."

Domont also explained that she knew instantly she had found her Emily when she first talked to the British actress.

"Hearing her passion for it, hearing her own stories - it was as personal a film to her as it was to me," Domont stated. "And I just knew that she was going to dive headfirst into this material, and her commitment to it was really important to me."

The 28-year-old eventually scored the part after going to Los Angeles for a chemistry read with the Solo: A Star Wars Story star.

Fair Play is now streaming on Netflix.