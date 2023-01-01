Jada Pinkett Smith claims Chris Rock asked her out amid Will Smith divorce rumours

Jada Pinkett Smith has claimed that Chris Rock asked her on a date amid Will Smith divorce rumours.

While speaking to People for a recent interview, Jada revealed that the comedian had asked her out after hearing that her marriage with Will was on the rocks.

"I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce," the Girls Trip star, 52, told the outlet. "And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce."

She continued, "So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that."

Chris and Will have a rocky relationship of their own, which was made clear at the 2022 Oscars. During the event, Will slapped the Everybody Hates Chris star after he made a joke about Jada's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.

Jada noted that she hasn't had any contact with Chris since the infamous Oscars incident.

Jada recently revealed that she and Will, 55, have secretly been living "completely separate lives" for the last seven years. However, she has shared that she does not intend to get divorced from the King Richard star.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through... whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise," she told Hoda Kotb in an upcoming NBC News interview.

The pair, who married in 1997, share two children, Jaden, 25 and Willow, 22. Additionally, Will has a son, Trey, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.