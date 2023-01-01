Howie Mandel wants to find Sofía Vergara a new love interest

Howie Mandel has revealed that he is keen to find Sofía Vergara a new love interest.

While speaking to People for a new interview, the 67-year-old declared that his fellow America's Got Talent judge deserves to find someone "ASAP" following her recent divorce from Joe Manganiello.

"I think she's great for everyone," Howie told the outlet of the actress at a Beverley Hills event on Wednesday. "I love Sofía Vergara. I find her incredibly, first, in no particular order, beautiful, smart, funny."

Howie added that Sofía, 51, "deserves to be with somebody ASAP."

Additionally, Howie said that he has not been shy about playing matchmaker for the Modern Family star. "I scream it from the rooftops," he stated. "Sometimes people think that's inappropriate, other people, not Sofía. She doesn't get mad at me."

Howie added that he plans on putting Sofía "on (online dating service) JDate."

Sofía and Joe, 46, announced their separation after seven years of marriage in a joint statement to Page Six in July. Joe cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The former couple began dating in 2014 before tying the knot the following year.