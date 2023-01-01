Seth Rogen's wife Lauren Miller Rogen had surgery to remove brain aneurysm

Seth Rogen’s wife Lauren Miller Rogen underwent an operation to remove a brain aneurysm last year.

The actress and producer revealed her diagnosis during a speech at the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Ball in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Lauren has spoken previously about dealing with her mother’s early-onset Alzheimer’s. And because the cruel disease runs in her family, the 42-year-old decided to get a full body MRI five years ago.

“To take a deeper look at anything that could possibly be lurking inside me that would affect my longevity,” she said during her speech.

"They found, of course, this sort of aneurysm in my head. So of course, this was terrifying information, and made me think of my great-grandmother, whose fate I certainly didn't want to mimic.”

Since then, she's had annual checkups and in 2022 doctors noticed the aneurysm had started to grow.

It wasn’t long before medics took swift action and removed it.

“I'm truly endlessly grateful to Dr. (Geoffrey) Colby, his entire team, and the entire staff at UCLA who guided us through this scary experience that I'm truly grateful to have overcome,” Lauren shared, adding: “I'm truly thankful that I won't be dying at this dinner table or any others anytime soon.”

Impacted by their dealings with dementia, Lauren and 41-year-old Seth, who married in 2011, decided to use their celebrity for good and started non-profit organisation Hilarity for Charity to raise vital funds for Alzheimer’s care.