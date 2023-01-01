Mark Wahlberg admits he doesn't always workout at 4am

Mark Wahlberg has revealed he doesn't always begin his workouts at 4 a.m.

The Departed star, 52, shared his daily routine on social media in 2018. The routine included a 2:30 a.m. wakeup call and two workouts, the first of which began at four in the morning.

However, in a recent TikTok video for Men's Health, the actor noted that getting up so early isn't mandatory for achieving fitness goals.

"I am known for getting up at 4 a.m.," he told the publication's followers, but explained that it doesn't matter "whether your 4 a.m. is actually at 4 a.m., or it's 8 a.m. or it's 4 p.m."

"Sometimes I work nights, I'm on a night schedule," Mark continued. "I just get eight hours of sleep, I get up and I make sure that I do all the things that I need to do for myself to be the best version of myself before I've got to wake the kids up."

The Oscar-nominated actor added that he was not "an evening person".

"I used to be, but for me there's nothing but trouble after those hours, so I like to get up and get it done," he explained.

The former rapper then wrapped up the video with some final words of inspiration: "Start your fitness journey today."