Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti join Wild Cards series

Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti have joined the upcoming CW series Wild Cards.

According to a release obtained by Variety on Thursday, CW has ordered the upcoming procedural Wild Cards to premiere in autumn next year - with the Riverdale actress and Reign star leading.

Created by Michael Konyves, Wild Cards follows demoted cop Ellis (played by Giacomo) and clever con woman Max (Vanessa) working together to solve a local crime.

The CW Network's SVP of Scripted Development, Liz Wise Lyall, called Wild Cards a "unique, binge-worthy" show which would "reflect the CW's commitment to compelling, top-tier storytelling" and "appeal to our loyal fans and attract a wide range of new viewers".

Additionally, Michael is set to executive produce, alongside Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan, pilot director James Genn, and writers Alexandra Zarowny, James Thorpe, Noelle Carbone, and Morwyn Brebner. Charles Cooper and Virginia Rankin have signed on as producers.

Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures will back the project, with Blink49's executive vice president of global scripted content Carolyn Newman and manager of scripted television Alix Steerman overseeing.

Liz continued in her statement that she was "thrilled to collaborate" with Blink49 and Front Street "to bring these dynamic series to life and highlight just how expansive the CW brand can be".