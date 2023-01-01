Jeff Dye facing DUI charge after fleeing car accident

Jeff Dye is facing charges after driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident.

According to a Burbank Police Department statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Thursday, the comedian was arrested on 8 October and charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene.

"Although no one was injured, this is a traumatic event for Jeff," a lawyer for Dye responded after news broke of the charge. "We ask that you reserve judgment and respect his privacy as I take care of this matter. He is presumed innocent."

Police told the outlet that Dye drove his white Tesla into a tree in Burbank, California at approximately 9:30pm and fled the scene of the accident on foot. He was later discovered two blocks East of the location where the accident occurred.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and no one was injured.

Dye currently hosts Who the BLEEP is that? on Fox. He has previously appeared in Money from Strangers, Numbnuts, Girl Code, Last Comic Standing, and This is Not Happening.