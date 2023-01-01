Jada Pinkett Smith calls Tupac Shakur her 'soulmate'

Jada Pinkett Smith has remembered the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

While speaking to Rolling Out for a new interview, the Girls Trip actress remembered her relationship with the late Me Against the World rapper.

"A soulmate, yeah," Jada described of Tupac. "If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think Pac and I have traveled a few together. You know, in various forms."

When asked whether she considered taking her relationship with the musician to the next level before his death, Jada, 52, replied, "It just wasn't possible."

The actress met the rapper in the mid-1980s while studying at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland. They remained friends until Tupac was shot and killed in September 1996 at the age of 25 while travelling down the Las Vegas strip with Death Row Records co-founder Marion Knight.

"There was no chemistry between us," Jada continued in her interview. "I talk about it in the book, you know... It's that friendship-love chemistry, trust me."

Jada married Will Smith the year after Tupac died and later welcomed two children: Jaden, 25 and Willow, 22.