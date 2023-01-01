'We might do one more adventure': Sir Patrick Stewart pleads for another Star Trek movie

Sir Patrick Stewart hopes to make another 'Star Trek' film.

The 83-year-old star has played the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in various film and TV projects in the sci-fi franchise since 1987 and has set his sights on another big-screen adventure.

Speaking to Deadline, Patrick said: "Although I never anticipated there would be a series called 'Star Trek: Picard', I am very enthusiastic that we might do one more adventure.

"And I think it would be best if it were a film. As when 'Next Generation' came to an end, we then made four films."

The 'X-Men' actor continued: "Now, I'm not suggesting that but I think given how different all of the principal characters are in 'Picard' everyone was changed by the passage of time.

"And this was Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman talking to me when they pitched 'Picard' and about our lives have changed in 25 years.

"So, I would like to see the ensemble of us finding a more significant way of saying goodbye."

Despite his wishes, Patrick explained that a new movie is yet to be "agreed".

He said: "We'll see. Nobody has yet agreed to that, but I'm quietly working away."

Stewart has written his new memoir 'Making It So' and explained how he got in touch with former 'Star Trek' colleagues to make sure that his recollection of events was correct.

He said: "I reached out on occasions. I did. I think primarily to my 'Star Trek' colleagues, to say, am I right that this happened then? These were the circumstances and they've been lovely.

"Of course. I have a beautiful relationship with all the principal actors who were with me in 'Next Generation'. And it continues and grows stronger and better with every year that passes and returning to work with them as I did for the three seasons of 'Picard'. Part of the fact was that we filmed season 2 and season 3 back-to-back. So that was 20 episodes without a break in between."