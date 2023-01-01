Shawn Ryan celebrates post-strike return to The Night Agent

Shawn Ryan has celebrated his return to The Night Agent's writers' room after the WGA strike.

While speaking to Variety for an interview published on Thursday, The Night Agent showrunner reflected on the Netflix show's success after debuting in March this year.

"It's a remarkable underdog story," Shawn told the outlet. "Just from the publicly available metrics we can see that after 10 weeks, the show had over 750 million hours of viewing that was global. Considering that this was not a huge-budget show and it had no real names and not a lot of marketing, and it's still going to be one of the most-watched new shows of 2023."

When the Writers Guild of America called a strike on 2 May this year, The Night Agent's second season had six completed scripts which producers could work from.

"They knew I could come in when the strike was all over and blow it all up," the showrunner said of the 148-day work stoppage. "There is so much writing and rewriting going on during production."

The Hollywood writers' strike ended on 17 September and The Night Agent's writers returned to work on 2 October. Shawn has hosted the writers' room in person for the second season, after working virtually through pandemic restrictions during the first season's production.

"I'd like to think that it didn't ultimately affect the quality of Season 1 but it certainly affected the process," he admitted of collaborating via Zoom. "It was hard to get to the quality level that we wanted to be at. You can get burned out on a computer screen pretty quickly."

He continued, "We were limiting ourselves to maybe five and a half hours a day of actually working whereas when you're in the room, it doesn't feel as wearing on you. Just seeing how much we accomplished in the first few days, I can tell it's a big difference than doing the Zoom thing."