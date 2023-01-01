Sarah Silverman and Leslie Jones to guest host The Daily Show

Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, and others are set to guest host The Daily Show this fall.

According to a release obtained by Collider on Thursday, Comedy Central has announced its fall 2023 guest hosts for The Daily Show - including the Marry Me actress and Our Flag Means Death star, alongside Michelle Wolf and Desus Nice.

"Delayed because of the strike but we're back! Catch me hosting @thedailyshow Oct 23-26!" Desus wrote on Instagram after the casting news broke. "Very excited to be back on tv!"

The four guest hosts have signed on to helm the show through November this year.

Current Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta is set to host from 16 to 19 October, followed by Desus from 23 to 26 October, Charlamagne tha God from 30 October to 2 November, Sarah from 6 to 9 November, and Leslie from 13 to 16 November.

An ensemble effort titled the News Team Takeover is scheduled for 20 to 22 November, followed by a hosting stint from Michelle.

Comedy Central has not yet announced a full-time host of The Daily Show. The program has been left without a permanent host since Trevor Noah exited in 2022.