Jada Pinkett Smith recalls what 'shocked' her about the Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith has recalled what "shocked" her most about the 2022 Oscars slap.

In a teaser for an upcoming interview with Hoda Kotb, the Girls Trip star revealed what she found most shocking about when Will Smith unexpectedly slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars.

During the award ceremony, Will slapped the Everybody Hates Chris star on stage after he made a joke about Jada's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.

"I did that eye roll not so much for me - and I think this is really important - but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia," Jada, 52, told the interviewer of her initial reaction to the slap.

Jada then stated that what shocked her most about Will's outburst was the fact that he referred to her as his "wife".

"First of all, I'm really shocked, because mind you, I'm not there. We haven't called each other husband and wife in a long time," she shared.

Earlier this week, Jada shocked fans by revealing that she and Will, 55, have been secretly separated for seven years. They are still legally married.

Jada added during the interview that she was "really worried for Will" at the time.

The pair share two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22.