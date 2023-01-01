Taylor Swift 'the next Spielberg' gushes Deadpool 3 director

Taylor Swift has what it takes to become a legendary filmmaker like Steven Spielberg, according to Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.

Levy, who acted in the Swift-directed short, All Too Well: The Short Film, says the pop star will have no problem stepping behind the camera when she directs her upcoming first feature-length movie from a screenplay she wrote herself.

"Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video, it's profound," the 55-year-old director told Entertainment Weekly. "It's profoundly vivid, and she has the strength of her convictions."

Comparing her to one of cinema's true greats, he added: "Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called Real Steel, and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right.' I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."

However, he says she has not sought out his advice on her full directorial debut, adding: "Taylor has not consulted me about upcoming directing projects, but I think she has the makings of a hell of a director."

The Fearless hitmaker has already been honoured for her directorial skills, winning two MTV VMAs prizes for Best Director - one for All Too Well: The Short Film, and another for her The Man music video.

She is currently focused on starring in front of the camera, however, as her Sam Wrench-directed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film hits cinemas on Friday.