Taron Egerton and Rakie Ayola among first-time BAFTA Cymru winners

The winners of the 32nd BAFTA Cymru Awards have been announced this evening at a special ceremony at the ICC Wales in Newport, hosted by Welsh TV presenter Alex Jones. The BAFTA Cymru Awards honour excellence and celebrate talent across film and television in Wales.



Y Sŵn received two awards, Feature/TV Film and Editing: Fiction, won by Kevin Jones. Greenham won Factual Series with Rhys ap Rhobert receiving the Editing: Factual award for his work on the series.



Save the Cinema scooped two awards with Jo Thompson winning Costume Design and Jonathan Houlding receiving the award for Production Design.



This year's Siân Phillips award recipient Rakie Ayola also won her first BAFTA Cymru award for Actress for her performance in The Pact and Taron Egerton received his first BAFTA Cymru Award for Actor in Black Bird. Joining first time winners is Lisa Jên who received the Presenter award for Stori'r laith.



Entertainment Programme was won by Luke Evans: Showtime! and The Lazarus Project collected the award for Television Drama.



Sally El Hosaini won Director: Fiction for The Swimmers. Last year’s Breakthrough Cymru winner, Chloe Fairweather, wins the Director: Factual award for Scouting for Girls: Fashion's Darkest Secret.



The winner of this year’s Breakthrough Cymru award went to Mared Jarman for the comedy drama How This Blind Girl... which she wrote and acted in.



Bjørn Bratberg received the Photography & Lighting: Fiction for his work on Gwledd/ The Feast and the Sound Team for The Rising received the Sound award.



Brothers in Dance: Anthony and Kel Matsena won the award for Single Documentary. Photography: Factual was presented to Sam Jordan-Richardson for the Our Lives - Born Deaf Raised Hearing, Y Byd ar Bedwar: Cost Cwpan Y Byd Qatar won the award for News and Current Affairs.



Children’s Programme was awarded to Mabinogi-ogi for the second time and the Short Film category was won by Heart Valley.



Industry legend, Hywel Gwynfryn was awarded the Outstanding Contribution award presented by Rhuanedd Richards.



Sir Jonathan Pryce CBE awarded Rakie Ayola with the Siân Phillips Award.



22 competitive awards in total were presented across the evening as well as two BAFTA special awards. The ceremony was broadcast on BAFTA YouTube channel.



