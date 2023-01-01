Suzanne Somers dead at 76

Suzanne Somers has died aged 76 following a decades-long battle with cancer.

The actress - who appeared in sitcoms Three's Company and Step by Step - died Sunday, her publicist R Couri Hay confirmed to the New York Post. She was set to turn 77 the next day.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," the publicist's statement read. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

In July, Suzanne shared on Instagram that her breast cancer had returned.

"Every time that little f**ker pops up, I continue to bat it back," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me."

Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn Suzanne's passing, including Khloé Kardashian and Goldie Hawn.

"This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers," Khloé posted to Instagram. "I'll never forget your positive loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! Rest, dance, smile in paradise..."

Goldie, 77, called the loss "sad so sad".

Suzanne began her acting career in the late 1960s and early 1970s with television parts including The Love Boat and One Day at a Time.

She was cast in George Lucas' American Graffiti in 1973, which reportedly helped her land the part of Chrissy Snow in the sitcom Three's Company - which aired from 1977 to 1984.

The actress later starred in Step by Step.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Alan Hamel, and son Bruce Jr, whom she shared with her ex-husband Bruce Somers. She was also step-mother to Stephen and Leslie Hamel, and had six grandchildren.