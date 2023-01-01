Paris Hilton has 'learned how to say no' since becoming a mother

Paris Hilton has "learned how to say no" to career opportunities since becoming a mum.

While speaking to People magazine, the reality star reflected on balancing her career and raising her eight-month-old son Phoenix.

"I always make Phoenix my first priority, and I've learned how to say no," Paris told the outlet. "I'm constantly saying no to things, because I just want to spend as much time with him as possible, and I just don't want to miss any of these special moments in his life and all these milestones."

She continued, "He's my everything, so I always put him first."

Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed the baby via surrogate on 16 January this year, and later announced that they had named him Phoenix Barron.

"(My parents) are just so obsessed with him," she continued in her interview, referencing Kathy and Rick Hilton. "I'm always calling my mom and my sister (Nicky Hilton) for advice, and I'm really lucky that I'm so close with my family, so I have such a big support group."

Recently, Paris and Carter have been taking Phoenix to music classes and teaching him to swim at home.

"He's laughing, he's starting to sit up on his own, and we just started feeding him solid foods a few months ago," the television personality gushed. "So we're getting ready for him to start talking and walking and turning into a toddler."