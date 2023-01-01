Will Smith responds to revelations in Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir

Will Smith has responded to the bombshell revelations in his estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir.

In a recent episode of Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose, the host read aloud a letter he received from the King Richard star responding to the revelations Jada divulged in her autobiography Worthy.

"I applaud and honour you," Jay said to Jada, reading the letter. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."

Jada's memoir is set for release on 17 October. Previously released excerpts have detailed her relationship with late rapper Tupac Shakur, how she overcame suicidal ideation, and the revelation that she and Will had been secretly separated for the last seven years.

Responding to the letter, Jada emotionally joked, "That's beautiful. That's why I can't divorce that joker."

In a separate email to The New York Times to accompany a profile on the Girls Trip star, the actor admitted the memoir woke him up and made him realise she is more resilient, clever and compassionate than he'd understood.

"When you've been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he explained. "You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

Will and Jada married in 1997 and share two children; Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22.

The Men in Black star released his own memoir, titled Will, in 2021.