Marlee Matlin pays tribute to Piper Laurie

Marlee Matlin has paid tribute to her late co-star Piper Laurie following her death on Saturday.

The Carrie star's manager Marion Rosenberg confirmed to Entertainment Weekly on Saturday that Laurie had passed away aged 91 at her home in Los Angeles following a battle with an unspecified illness.

The manager called Laurie "one of the most remarkable and versatile actresses of her day, a brilliant and creative mind, and a glorious human being", and later told The New York Post that the actress was "one of the great talents of her generation, in addition to being a magnificent human being".

Reacting to the news on Twitter/X, Matlin shared throwback photos from their 1986 movie Children of a Lesser God and paid tribute to her co-star.

"She was my first onscreen mother and she was celebrated way before we worked together including 3 @TheAcademy Award nominations. I'll never forget her kind, sweet spirit and fierce talent. RIP Piper Laurie," she wrote.

Laurie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film, while Matlin became the youngest Best Actress winner at 21.

The late star had been previously nominated for Academy Awards for 1961's The Hustler and the 1976 horror classic Carrie.

Born Rosetta Jacobs on 22 January 1932, Laurie changed her name after she landed a contract with Universal Studios in 1949. The following year, she starred opposite Ronald Reagan in the comedy Louisa.

Laurie was also known for her appearances in the TV programmes Twin Peaks, Days of Wine and Roses, and The Thorn Birds, and the 1998 horror The Faculty.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne Grace Morgenstern, whom she adopted with her ex-husband Joe Morgenstern.