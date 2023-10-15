We Collide triumphs in BMW Filmmaking Challenge

'We Collide' has been named as the winner of the BMW Filmmaking Challenge in partnership with the BFI.

The short film has been written and directed by Jason Bradbury and has been described as "pushing creative boundaries, while highlighting stories and characters underserved on screen with heart and tenderness".

'We Collide' - produced by Cheri Darbon - embraces the spirit of queercore by exploring the power of the mosh pit and finding romance in unlikely places and was declared the unanimous winner by judges Ncuti Gatwa, Terri White and Asif Kapadia.

The movie premiered alongside Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya's 'The Kitchen' at the closing night of the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday (15.10.23).

In a statement, the judging panel said: "For us, it was unanimous: we were blown away by this film that illustrates the medium of short film, yet it could easily transition into a feature film.

"In just 90 seconds, this filmmaking team crafted a world filled with specificity, told a compelling story, and took us on an emotional character journey. It was brilliantly cast, confidently scripted, shot, and directed. The impactful 'collision' (enhanced by brilliant sound design) gave it both narrative and cinematic intent."

The filmmakers who entered the competition were tasked with bringing their unique stories to life in just 90 seconds through creative interpretation of the theme 'Evolving Perspectives'.

Five shortlisted teams received a £10,000 production budget, access to 8K camera technology, support from the BFI through executive producer Caragh Davidson and mentorship from Michaela Coel.

The 'I May Destroy You' star said: "It's been an honour – my role was to encourage and push them towards the brave act of trusting their instinct, it's important for the industry to believe that any world or culture you don't understand is by default incredibly interesting and worth investing in with development."