Lara Parker dies aged 84

Actress Lara Parker has died at the age of 84.

The actress, best known for playing the witch Angelique Bouchard Collins in the Dark Shadows television show, passed away in her sleep on 12 October at her home in Los Angeles, her daughter Caitlin confirmed on Monday.

Born Mary Lamar Rickey on 27 October 1938, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the actress was cast in the gothic soap opera at 28 years old in 1966 and appeared on the show until its conclusion in 1971.

Her Dark Shadows co-star Kathryn Leigh Scott wrote on Facebook, "I'm heartbroken, as all of us are who knew and loved her. She graced our lives with her beauty and talent, and we are all richer for having had her in our lives. Family meant more than anything to Lara, and they have wanted these few days since her passing to themselves. Rest in peace, my cherished friend."

Parker reprised the role of Angelique in the 1971 horror film Night of Dark Shadows and made a cameo in Tim Burton's 2012 movie remake Dark Shadows, starring Eva Green in the role.

She also wrote four novels based in the Dark Shadows universe - Angelique’s Descent, The Salem Branch, Wolf Moon Rising and Heiress of Collinwood.

Her other credits included the movies Save the Tiger, Hi, Mom! and Race with the Devil and the TV shows Kojak, The Rockford Files, and The Incredible Hulk. She also appeared in the Broadway production, Woman is My Idea, in 1968.

Parker is survived by her second husband Jim Hawkins and her children Caitlin, Rick and Andy.