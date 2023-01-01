Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann selling mansion amid divorce

Estranged reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have listed their Georgia mansion for $6 million (£4.92 million).

According to Page Six, the estranged couple put their marital home up for sale on Monday for $6 million, double the price of last month's listing.

Situated in Milton, the two-storey brick and stone building features seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a heated pool, a six-car garage, a chef's kitchen, a bar and wine cellar, an elevator, a billiard room, an arcade room, a movie theatre, a gym with a private massage room, and multiple walk-in closets. It was built in 2008.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and former American football player bought the estate for $880,000 (£720,000) in 2012, a year after they got married.

Kroy first filed for divorce in May this year, then again in August after the pair appeared to reconcile. They have continued to live together throughout the process.

They share four children: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and nine-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

Kim, 45, also has a 26-year-old daughter named Brielle from a previous relationship and a 21-year-old daughter named Ariana from her first marriage to Daniel Toce. Kroy adopted Brielle and Ariana in 2013 and they took his last name.