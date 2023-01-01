Shannen Doherty has 'hard day' amid breast cancer battle

Shannen Doherty has revealed she recently had "a hard day" amid her battle with breast cancer.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star offered herself and her followers words of encouragement amid her cancer battle.

"Today has been a hard day," Shannen captioned a selfie. "Obvious reasons and not so obvious reasons. But everyday I pick myself up and hope that I do better. That people do better. That what's obvious is not so convoluted."

She also added a cryptic message: "While I send myself love and peace, I also send love to every single one of you. Even those that have threatened me in the last week. May God be in your hearts."

The actress did not detail how she had been threatened recently, however, she may have received threatening messages in response to her support for Israel amid the country's ongoing conflict with Palestine.

Shannen first battled breast cancer between 2015 and 2017. It returned and escalated to stage four in February 2020, and this June, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain.

The 52-year-old recently received a standing ovation when she appeared with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates at 90s Con.

"Thank you so much," Shannen said to the crowd. "You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you."

She added, "I have a fight for my life that I deal with every day. I think I am really great."