Kris Jenner found out about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy 'on the news'

Kris Jenner found out that her daughter Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant "on the news".

The 44-year-old reality star announced she is expecting a child with her husband Travis Barker by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," during a Blink-182 concert in June.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians reality show, Kourtney's younger sister Khloé revealed that their mum found out at the same time as the rest of the world.

The clip begins with Kourtney sitting in a silky robe surrounded by a glam squad as she says, "So guys, I'm having a baby!"

The footage then cuts to Khloé and Kris discussing the pregnancy reveal. The Good American founder shares, "My mom found out on the news. She wasn't very happy."

Kris, 67, adds, "I thought I was being Punk'd (tricked)."

Kourtney has been embroiled in a feud with her sister Kim Kardashian for months, causing tension within the rest of the family. During an argument in the season four premiere in September, Kim revealed she was in a secret group chat with family members called "Not Kourtney" in which they complained about the Poosh founder.

Kourtney is expecting her first child with Travis and her fourth overall. She has three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine - with her ex Scott Disick, while Travis also shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.