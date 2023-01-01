NEWS Sophia Bush dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris Newsdesk Share with :





Sophia Bush is reportedly dating women's soccer star Ashlyn Harris amid her divorce from Grant Hughes.



The One Tree Hill actress has been reportedly spending time with the former U.S. national soccer player amid their respective divorces.



"After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago," a source from inside their social circle told People. "This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters."



Meanwhile, another source told Page Six, "It's very new. They are definitely a couple."



The 41-year-old actress filed for divorce from her entrepreneur husband after 13 months of marriage in August, while Harris filed paperwork to legally end her almost four-year marriage to fellow soccer star Ali Krieger, with whom she shares two children, in September.



According to insiders, Bush and Harris' friendship turned romantic after they appeared on a panel about branding at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France in June.



They also attended a Peacock watch party for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July and the Kallmeyer's New York Fashion Week show in September. They were also recently spotted together in Instagram photos posted by Canadian soccer player Selenia Iacchelli.



Neither Bush nor Harris, 37, has commented on the reports.