Susan Sullivan undergoes surgery after lung cancer diagnosis

Susan Sullivan has revealed her lung cancer diagnosis.

The Castle star took to X - formerly known as Twitter - on Tuesday and shared a health update.

She captioned a photo of herself in the hospital with tanks of oxygen, "Life's surprising little turns try to be ready for them with humor and hope. On we go."

The next day, the Falcon Crest actress told fans that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and had subsequently undergone surgery to remove the affected area.

"Thanks for all the lovely comments and concerns. I had lung cancer," the 80-year-old posted. "The surgery was successful. The healing process is a struggle, Thanks glad you're out there (sic)!"

In another post, she wrote, "Wanted to share with all those friends who have made this journey with me and that's you! I am cancer free! You can't do this one alone. Takes a family of friends and if you're really lucky a good man thank you, Connell!!! Love you."

Susan has been in a relationship with psychologist Connell Cowan since the 1980s.