Oprah Winfrey was only paid $35,000 for role in The Color Purple

Oprah Winfrey has revealed she was only paid £35,000 (£29,000) for her Oscar-nominated role in The Color Purple.

The famed talk show host made her movie debut in Steven Spielberg's 1985 movie adaptation of Alice Walker's novel and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Sofia.

Winfrey has continued to champion the legacy of Walker's story by producing the 2005 Broadway musical version and the upcoming movie musical.

In an interview with the new film's stars for Essence, the 69-year-old revealed that she was so desperate to be involved in telling the story that she accepted the role despite the low salary.

"I can't even begin to tell you what it means to me - a person who wanted nothing more in my life than to be in The Color Purple. And God taught me to surrender - that was the big lesson for me," she shared. "They were only offering $35,000 to be in this film, and it is the best $35,000 I ever earned. It changed everything and taught me so much. It is God moving through my life."

Adjusting for inflation, $35,000 in 1985 equates to just over $100,000 (£82,000) in 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, Winfrey called her involvement in the new movie "a full-circle moment" and told the stars, "To have all of you beautiful Black women bearing witness to the story, as the story moves forward, means so much. I believe that what Fantasia (Barrino) has said is true: Everybody who comes to see our film is going to be touched. They will be moved. And they will be healed. So thank you for the blessing."

Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks plays Sofia in the new film alongside Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Colman Domingo.

The Color Purple will be released in cinemas on Christmas Day.