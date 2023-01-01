Will Smith praises 'best friend' Jada Pinkett Smith during surprise book talk appearance

Will Smith heaped praise on his "best friend" Jada Pinkett Smith as they formed a united front at her book talk in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday.

Towards the end of her discussion about her memoir Worthy, her estranged husband Will joined her onstage, marking his first public appearance since she revealed they have been separated since 2016.

Will, accompanied by their children Willow and Jaden and his son Trey, told the audience, "I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me."

According to The Baltimore Banner, the Men in Black actor referred to their union as tumultuous, "brutiful" (brutal and beautiful), and a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love".

The 55-year-old, who married Jada in 1997, then thanked his estranged wife for making sacrifices so he could pursue his dreams.

"As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life," he stated. "I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world - all of the awards, all of the money, the family - everything I've ever dreamed.

"And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada's sacrifices. There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine."

The crowd at the Enoch Pratt Free Library broke into applause when he declared, "Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life."

According to the publication, Jada smiled quietly throughout his speech and called him "babe" after he wrapped up.