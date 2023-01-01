Samantha Barks welcomes first baby

Samantha Barks has welcomed her first baby with her husband Alex Stoll.

The Les Misérables actress has announced that she and her husband welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rafael, on Monday.

"Welcome Rafael Richard Barks-Stoll, born on 16th October," the 33-year-old wrote alongside a photo of the newborn's hand. "My heart could burst with happiness."

The comments section of the post was soon filled with congratulations from Samantha's friends and fans.

Heartstopper star Joe Locke wrote, "Congratulations," followed by pink hearts, while funnyman Alan Carr commented, "Wow! Amazing!!! Congratulations my darling."

The West End star and Alex, also an actor, shared that they were expecting their first child in early August via Instagram. To announce the news, the pair posted a sweet video of them, as well as their dog Ivy, unveiling a sonogram photo.

The new parents met in 2018 while working on the Broadway production of Pretty Woman. They got engaged in February 2021 before tying the knot in Tuscany, Italy on 18 June 2022.

Samantha is best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa in the West End version of Disney's Frozen as well as portraying Eponine in the 2012 Les Misérables movie alongside Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried.