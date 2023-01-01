Jussie Smollett attending outpatient rehabilitation program

Jussie Smollett has been attending an outpatient rehabilitation program.

A representative for the Empire star confirmed to TMZ on Wednesday that the 41-year-old actor was receiving outpatient treatment.

"Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years," the spokesperson told the outlet. "He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps."

Jussie has been awaiting an appeal in his 2019 hate crime hoax case. The actor was found guilty of lying to police about being attacked by two masked men, whom he alleged put a noose around his neck and doused him in bleach near his apartment in Chicago.

In 2022, Jussie was sentenced to 150 days behind bars and 30 months of probation, but was released after six days pending an appeal.

In March, his legal team filed paperwork to reverse his conviction of felony disorderly conduct for staging the hoax.

Since the incident, Jussie has been spotted working on a film with Vivica A Fox. He also attended the premiere of his directorial debut, B-Boy Blues, in November 2021 and the BET Awards in 2022.