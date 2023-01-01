Britney Spears details fling with Colin Farrell

Britney Spears has detailed her brief fling with Colin Farrell.

In an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, the pop star shared details of her two-week fling with the Irish actor in 2003.

According to the excerpt obtained by Time, Britney noted that she and Colin were set up by a "club promoter friend" soon after her three-year relationship with Justin Timberlake had ended.

The Circus hitmaker described the fling as a "two-week brawl".

"Brawl is the only word for it - we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight," Britney, 41, wrote.

In 2003, Britney and Colin attended the premiere of his film The Recruit together, however, she had realised at the time that she was still not over the NSYNC singer.

"As I had before when I'd felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn't over Justin yet," Britney confessed.

"For a brief moment in time, I did think there could be something there. The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time."

During the film premiere, Colin was asked if he and the Toxic singer were an item and he replied, "We're not dating. She's a sweet, sweet girl. There's nothing going on - just mates."

Later that year, she told W Magazine, "Yes, I kissed him... He's the cutest, hottest thing in the world... But it was nothing serious."

The Woman in Me will be released on 24 October.