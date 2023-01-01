America Ferrera recalls working as an actor while studying at college

America Ferrera has recalled the challenges of working as an actor while studying at college.

The actress, who was recently named Glamour's Global Woman of the Year, recalled simultaneously acting and studying early in her career in an essay for the publication.

"I had a hunger to succeed and a hunger to understand the world. And I knew I would only be truly fulfilled if I pursued education alongside my acting career," the 39-year-old wrote. "So I chose to go to the University of Southern California to study international relations."

"It was a juggling act that squeezed out most of the fun of either experience and left me mostly with work," the Ugly Betty star continued. "There were times I'd get acting jobs and have to finish my term papers on the floor of an airport, flying between sets. Nevertheless, I pursued both, juggling studying, auditions, and tutoring for gas money."

The actress is best known for her leading roles in the comedy shows Ugly Betty and Superstore. Most recently, America starred in Barbie, alongside A-list actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

In addition to her acting career, the star has been an outspoken advocate for women's rights, immigration reform, and diversity, among other causes.