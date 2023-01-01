Finn Wolfhard felt 'very comfortable having a leadership role' on Hell of a Summer

Finn Wolfhard felt "very comfortable" sitting in the director's chair on his new movie Hell of a Summer.

The Stranger Things actor and his close friend and collaborator Billy Bryk co-wrote and co-directed the comedy-horror, in which a masked killer goes on a murder spree at a summer camp.

Wolfhard, 20, told People that he felt most like himself while directing the teen slasher.

"I feel a lot like myself when I'm around my friends or if I'm directing or producing," he shared. "A good example is when I was making that film (Hell of a Summer). I probably felt the most myself I've ever felt because I was very comfortable having that leadership role and in my element."

Wolfhard and Bryk also star in the movie alongside Fred Hechinger and Abby Quinn. Hell of a Summer marked the Canadian actor's feature directorial debut following his 2020 short Night Shifts and the 2017 music video of Spendtime Palace's song Sonora.

Speaking to Variety ahead of the movie's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, Wolfhard and Bryk indicated that they intend to work together again.

"I imagine that we'll still be working together. We have the same exact tastes and movies and things, so I don't think we'll ever go too far away," Bryk said, to which Wolfhard added, "We're pretty interlinked."

The actors also co-starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and When You Finish Saving the World.