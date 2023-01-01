Meryl Streep separated from husband six years ago

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer have been separated for six years.

A representative for the Oscar-winning actress confirmed the pair had been living apart for some time.

"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years," the spokesperson said in a statement to Page Six. "And while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

Meryl,74, and Don, 76, made their last public appearance together at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The Sophie's Choice actress married celebrated sculptor Don in 1978, just six months after they were introduced by Meryl’s brother.

The pair share four children, Henry, 43, Mamie, 40, Grace, 37, and Louisa, 32.

Meryl memorably paid tribute to Don as she accepted her Best Actress Oscar for her performance in The Iron Lady in 2012.

"First, I'm going to thank Don," she said, "because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you've given me."