Reese Witherspoon struggled to find 'balance' in personal life

Reese Witherspoon has revealed she's tried "really hard" to find balance in her personal life.

The Morning Show actress shared her struggle as she attended her company Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"I've been trying really hard to find balance outside of work," Reese said during her appearance at the event, reported E! Online. "I'm a person who fills my schedule with busyness, so that I feel less alone or less nervous or less unsettled.

"I started to realise that isn't going to work for me. About a year ago, I was like, 'I was a robot and the robot broke.' I cried and cried."

Reese revealed she messaged her friend Tracee Ellis Ross - who also attended the event on Saturday - for advice after she realised she was struggling.

The 47-year-old star then shared how a poem written by a friend deeply resonated with her.

"We hold up so much for so many. My beautiful friend Cleo Wade just wrote this gorgeous poem... about the glue in people's lives,” Reese said. “And sometimes you are the glue in everybody's life, whether it's at work or being a mom or being a partner, but who is holding you together, you know? It's really important to remember.”

Reese added the poem had such an emotional impact on her that she “burst into tears” after reading it.

"I didn't feel like I was taking very good care of myself, and I wasn't asking other people for help,” she explained.

In March it was announced Reese and her husband Jim Toth had split after 12 years of marriage.